Jack Harrison rescued a point for Leeds in a 2-2 home draw against Brighton but there was a touch of controversary about the equaliser.

Harrison curled home a 78th-minute equaliser having earlier scored an own goal as Leeds twice hit back to snatch a crucial point against their high-flying visitors.

Alexis Mac Allister’s first half header was cancelled out by Patrick Bamford’s equaliser before the break and Harrison made amends for turning the ball into his own net in the second half with another brilliant finish.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi responds to the Brighton fans after at Elland Road

Harrison stepped on to Gnonto’s short corner and from the left edge of the area curled home a brilliant equaliser inside Steele’s far post. There were however two balls on the pitch at the time as the ball was thrown into the action by the crowd.

Brighton players protested after the goal but referee Paul Tierney saw nothing wrong. De Zerbi said after the match that it was two points dropped but pointed the finger at the concentration levels of team and not the extra ball on the pitch.

"I am really sorry for the result,” said the Italian. “There were two balls on the pitch but we had to be more concentrated on that part of the game. We had many chances to close the game, to kill the game. We have to learn and improve in this part. When we have to close the game we must be more tough.”

Prior to the match, De Zerbi described Elland Road as a “hot atmosphere” and was pleased with the mentality of his players. “We were like lions,” said De Zerbi. “In terms of mentality we were fantastic. The Leeds fans understood the game was difficult for them but we had the possibility to close the game.”

