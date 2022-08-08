Two Brighton heroes alongside Erling Haaland - plus Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Fulham stars in Garth Crooks' team of the week

Graham Potter’s team impressed against Erik ten Hag’s men and two goals from Pascal Gross saw Albion triumph at Old Trafford for the first time in their Premier League history.
A number of players shone for the Seagulls but only two made Garth Crooks’ team of week on the BBC Sport website.
It was a drama packed opening weekend for the Premier League with Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City all looking impressive as they claimed maximum points.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool dropped two points in 2-2 draw as they came up against a fired-up Fulham side at Craven Cottage.
Marc Cucurella started his new life at Chelsea with a 1-0 win at Everton and Bournemouth returned to the top flight with a bang as they beat Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 2-0.
Here’s who made Garth’s team of the week...
1. Rob Sanchez - GK
The Brighton stopper was praised for his 'remarkable' save from Marcus Rashford from point-blank range. Crooks said the save changed the game and helped Brighton to their historic victory
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Eric Dier - D
Defended well and scored a fine header against Southampton. Crooks thought Dier's display was immense and despite 'never been in the same class as Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias or Antonio Rudiger' he believes the Spurs man will be vital to Conte's men if they are to challenge
Photo: Harriet Lander
3. William Saliba - D
An impressive start to the season for Frenchman Saliba during the opening day win at Palace. Crooks said: "The challenge on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in the box early in the second half spoke volumes about the quality - and especially the timing of the defender's tackle." He looks like a defender Arsenal have lacked for years
Photo: Julian Finney
4. Fabian Schar - D
Did not give Jess Lingard a sniff all the match and his goal proved he can attack and defend in equal measure. Well played
Photo: Stu Forster