Two Brighton stars alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in Garth Crooks' BBC Team of the Week

Marc Cucurella and Pascal Groß have earned the honour after netting in Albion's thumping 4-0 home win over a lacklustre Manchester United at the Amex on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard, who has been tipped to win the Seagulls' player of the season, burst into tears after slamming home Brighton's second on 49 minutes.

Groß then calmly fired home the third on 57 minutes after being teed up by Leandro Trossard, who hit Albion's fourth.

Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate after thumping Manchester United 4-0 at the Amex on Saturday evening. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The duo's inclusion in Crooks' team see them feature alongside the likes of Jordan Pickford, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking about the Seagulls pair in his BBC Sport column, Crooks said: "If anyone was in any doubt why I tend to select goal scorers for my team then you only had to see the reaction of Brighton's Marc Cucurella to understand why.

"His strike was brilliant but the enormity of what it meant to him was clearly visible. Scoring goals has always been the most difficult thing to achieve on a football field but when it's your first goal, scored in such spectacular fashion, it can be very emotional.

"Cucurella will remember his goal against a shocking Manchester United for the rest of his life. United, on the other hand, will want to forget this encounter as quickly as possible.

"You certainly couldn't blame Harry Maguire for this defeat (although some would like to) as he wasn't even on the pitch. Brighton destroyed United and Pascal Groß gave Raphael Varane nightmares.