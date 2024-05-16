Two Brighton stars and £65m Arsenal ace named in squad for European Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton stars Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav are in Germany’s squad for this summer’s Euros.

Gross, 32, has been excellent for Roberto De Zerbi’s Albion this term and was named the Fans’ Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year.

He finally made his debut for Germany last September and now has five caps. Undav has enjoyed a prolific season in the Bundesliga while on loan at Stuttgart. The 27-year-old striker has 19 goals to his name this term, with10 assists and his only cap for his country so far came in the 2-0 friendly win over France in March.

Brighton striker Deniz Undav has made the Germany squad for this summer's Euros after a fine season with VfB Stuttgart

The only other player from the Premier League is Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, who after a slow start to his career with Gunners, is now a key man in Mikel Arteta’s team. Former Man City stars Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan – now with Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively – made the squad as did ex-Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger, now at Real Madrid.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team face Scotland in the opening game on June 14 and the hosts then face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Coch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).