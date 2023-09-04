Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a largely successful transfer window – but two more players are still heading for the exit door

This summer, star midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister left for pastures new as Caicedo sealed a record £115m move to Chelsea and World Cup winner Mac Allister went to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m.

The other notable outgoing was Rob Sanchez as he joined Caicedo at Stamford Bridge for around £25m. Three very good players out the door but significant fees achieved for each.

On the incoming front, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joined for £16m from Anderlecht and Brazilian defender Igor Julio signed from Fiorentina for £15m. Experienced midfielders James Milner and Mo Dahoud arrived on free transfers, while Carlos Belaba, a £25m addition, signed from Lille. Record arrival Joao Pedro boosted the attack as the Brazil ace joined from Watford for £30m and Ansu Fati arrived on loan from Barcelona just before deadline. The Fati deal has many fans excited with Brighton reportedly covering 80 per cent of his salary for the duration of his stay.

But two players, who were expected to move but didn't, could still be heading out in the coming days.

Andi Zeqiri: The striker, who joined from Lausanne-Sport for around £4m in 2020, is about to seal a move to Genk. The Belgian transfer window shuts on Wednesday and all parties are trying to conclude the permanent deal in time. Zeqiri enjoyed a decent loan last term at FC Basel, where he banged in the goals in the Swiss top flight and also their Europa League Conference campaign.

Genk finished second in the Belgian Pro League last season and are currently ninth after five matches. Zeqiri’s contract with Brighton runs until June next year and was behind Evan Ferguson, Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order.

Steven Alzate: A player who was expected to leave but somehow didn’t. Alazte, like Zeqiri, is out of contract next June and had been linked with Wolves, Everton and Leicester. Clubs across Europe were also tracking the Colombia international, with Fiorentina and Sevilla reportedly keen. Despite losing Caicedo and Mac Allister, Brighton are well stacked in central midfield. Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross have started the season well, James Milner and Mo Dahoud add competition.