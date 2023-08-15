Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to welcome back two injured players for this Saturday's trip to face Wolves.

Albion got their new Premier League season off to fine start thanks to their 4-1 win against Luton Town at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

They picked up the three points without the talents of injured duo Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey. Webster's absence was put down to a "minor issue" as the experienced defender builds up his fitness.

Lamptey, who missed the entire second half of last season with a knee injury, continues his quest for fitness. The former Chelsea man was set to return for pre-season but the injury is taking longer than expected to heal.

Adam Webster missed Brighton's opening day Premier League victory against Luton Town

Both Webster and Lamptey were pictured pictured going through their paces at the Lancing training ground today as they fine-tune their preparations for the trip to Molineux. One notable absentee however from the pictures posted on the Albion website was Adam Lallana.

The former Liverpool man – who featured in pre-season after recovering from a thigh injury sustained last term – also missed the opener against the Hatters and was not spotted among the squad training pictures training pictures.

Albion head coach De Zerbi was asked about Webster and Lallana after the Luton match: "I did not want to take a risk with them,” said the Italian. “They could play but for these two players, who have a problem – or potential problem – I don’t want to lose a player if I can.”

Away at Wolves will likely be a sterner test as Gary O'Neil's side started their season with a narrow loss at Manchester United last night. The game however was not without controversy as referee Simon Hooper and both video assistant referees from Wolves’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday night have been stood down from the next set of Premier League fixtures, Sussex World understands.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil revealed he had received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after his side were denied a “blatant” stoppage-time penalty when United’s debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic deep into stoppage time.

Hooper did not react to the incident, and VAR Michael Salisbury deemed there was no foul – with an incredulous O’Neil instead booked for his reaction to the decision.

Sussex World understands head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Howard Webb, who has demanded a higher level of accountability as well as an open and transparent approach, had also been in touch with Wolves after the match to apologise.