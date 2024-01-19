All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Monday night.

Brighton have not played since the 4-2 FA Cup win at Stoke City on January 6 and took the opportunity to enjoy some warm weather weather training in Dubai.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were back training on Tuesday in the slightly fresher climate of Sussex and are preparing to face Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who have impressed of late.

The Albion are eighth in the Premier League and will look to get the second half of the season off to a flying start.

De Zerbi has had his fair share on injury issues this term and the break was a good opportunity for certain players to recover and get closer to match action.

Here's a run down on the latest team news and who is fit, who is out and who is a maybe.

1 . Kaoru Mitoma - out Did not feature for Japan in their win against Vietnam in the Asian Cup last Sunday. If Japan reach the final on Feb 10... Mitoma could then return on Feb 18 at Sheffield United Photo: Ryan Pierse

2 . Adam Webster - fit Sustained cramps against West Ham was not fit to start at Stoke but came on in the second half. Treatment and the warm weather of Dubai should see him back and available to start against Wolves if needed Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Igor - fit The Brazilian was out of the Stoke match with a knock but should be ready for selection if required Photo: Julian Finney