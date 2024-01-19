Two return, SIX out and one maybe: The latest Brighton team and injury news ahead of Wolves
Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Monday night.
Brighton have not played since the 4-2 FA Cup win at Stoke City on January 6 and took the opportunity to enjoy some warm weather weather training in Dubai.
Roberto De Zerbi's men were back training on Tuesday in the slightly fresher climate of Sussex and are preparing to face Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who have impressed of late.
The Albion are eighth in the Premier League and will look to get the second half of the season off to a flying start.
De Zerbi has had his fair share on injury issues this term and the break was a good opportunity for certain players to recover and get closer to match action.
Here's a run down on the latest team news and who is fit, who is out and who is a maybe.