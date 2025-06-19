'Two year deal' - Former Brighton and Coventry striker signs for League Two club

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Crawley Town and Brighton and Hove Albion

Crawley Town have signed former Brighton striker Danny Cashman from non-league outfit Worthing on a two-year contract.

Cashman, 24, was prolific for Worthing and netted 36 times across two seasons for the National League South outfit. The Crawley born hitman scored 20 goals last season as Worthing reached the play-offs.

Cashman progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton but was released by the club in 2021. He has also had spells at Coventry City, Rochdale, Walsall and Altrincham.

Cashman will officially be a Crawley Town player on July 1, following the expiration of his contract with Worthing.

Cashman, speaking to the Crawley Town website, said he’s "over the moon" to sign for his hometown club.

GCashman added: "Being from Crawley myself, I have supported and followed the club for a long time, and I know a lot of the past and present players.

"I didn't think it would happen, but when the opportunity came about it was one that I could not turn down."