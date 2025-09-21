It difficult to know quite what to make of Brighton so far this season.

They have five points from their first five matches and sit a lowly 14th in the fledgling league table.

Their only win so far this term was the 2-1 home win against Manchester City.

They should have won their season-opener against Fulham but settled for a point and were then beaten fair and square at Everton and Bournemouth.

They led 2-0 against Tottenham at the Amex last Saturday, but in truth they never looked comfortable against Thomas Frank's impressive team and a point was probably about right.

It's far from doom and gloom but there are clear issues that need addressing.

The form of Carlos Baleba is a concern and the lack of game management from winning positions is a major problem, it was last season too.

Brighton were really poor after going two-up against Spurs and allowed Frank's men back into a the game. They have individual brilliance but as a team they are not ruthless enough or keep the ball well enough. That's what will likely prevent them from mixing it in the top six this term.

With Chelsea next in the Premier League, here's Albion's best XI to get their season back on track.

