'Unable to play' – Brendan Rodgers explains Wout Faes absence ahead of Brighton
Leicester City's £15m summer signing Wout Faes was not included in the squad to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.
Head coach Brendan Rodgers made changes to their starting XI from the 1-0 home loss against Manchester United on Thursday.
Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho came in for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jamie Vardy, who both drop to the bench.
Centre back Faes joined on a five-year contract from Ligue 1 side Reims on transfer deadline day. It was hoped the 24-year-old Belgium international would make his debut at the Amex Stadium but it was not to be.
Rodgers said: "We didn't have the visa through in time, so he is unable to play."
Leicester XI: Ward, Thomas, Evans, Ndidi, Justin, Soumare, Barnes, Daka, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho. Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Albrighton, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy.
Danny Welbeck replaced Pervis Estupinan in the only change for fourth-placed Albion following their first defeat of the campaign.
New signing Billy Gilmour was named on the Seagulls’ bench.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Gilmour, Estupinan, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.