All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton’s January arrival Diego Gomez could make his debut against Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

The Paraguay midfielder signed for the Seagulls on January 1 following his £12m arrival from Inter Miami.

Gomez, 21, wasn’t quite fit enough for the matchday squad for the 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last Saturday but the trip to Carrow Road could be an option.

Diego Gomez trains with Brighton ahead of their FA Cup trip to Norwich City

“When I saw him running – he was running during our training sessions – I saw a beast,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler last week. “He is unbelievable how intense he can play football and he proved it in the MLS.

“Of course it is a different league, different profile. But in the end it is exactly that what we want to have – physicality. We needed this physicality. When you look also back at the game against Villa, they are one of the most physical teams in the league and we have to be able to go against them.

“To win our personal duels, also with physicality. I think it is a main point. That is why we are really happy that he brings us this attitude, this physicality and I am sure he will also improve as a soccer player.”

Gomez provides another midfield option for Hurzeler as injury concerns remain over Mats Wieffer (knock), Ferdi Kadioglu, (toe) James Milner (hamstring) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee).

Danny Welbeck has been troubled by an ankle injury of late

Hurzeler will also hope skipper Lewis Dunk can train at full tilt this week as he recovers from a calf injury that forced him to miss the draw against the Gunners. Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are currently the only senior defenders available as Igor Julio sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal and is set for a “few months” on the sidelines.

The East Anglian cup contest could also provide an opportunity for young Northern Ireland international defender Ruairi McConville to make his Brighton first team debut

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck was also spotted training this week following his four-game absence with a foot issue.