'Unbelievable' - Fabian Hurzeler shocked at referee mistake as Brighton lose to Crystal Palace

Fabian Hurzeler was furious with the referee Michael Oliver for a mistake made by him as Brighton lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Albion went a goal down in the 27th minute following a corner that wasn’t dealt with fell into the feet of Chalobah. The Brighton defence was already looking shaky early on, and they paid the price as Palace doubled their lead with the help of Sarr at the back post.

Albion were 2-0 down at halftime after a poor display in defence. A catalogue of errors and a lack of confidence.

Albion had a much better start to the second half of the game. In the 56th minute, Lewis Dunk’s header was saved superbly by Henderson.

In the 83rd minute, Lewis Dunk let Sarr go twice whilst the ball was up in the air and Palace were able to get a third to seal things for them.

Brighton got a consolation goal following an own goal from a corner. The away side attempted to clear the ball, and it came off Guéhi in the 87th minute.

During the game, a mistake made by referee Michael Oliver during a Crystal Palace goal infuriated Hurzeler. The referee appeared to block off Carlos Baleba during Palace’s first goal that came from a corner.

When asked about it in the post-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said: “When the referee says after the game it was his mistake… and I don’t understand why he did not stop the game, so it’s a decision unbelievable. Honestly, that something like that happens here, it’s unbelievable.

"Not to interrupt the game is something… there is no explanation for that.”