'Unbelievable first touch' - Watch Kaoru Mitoma's brilliant goal for Brighton at Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion took a first half lead against lowly Everton at Goodison Park through Japan international Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match at Everton

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 14th-minute lead at Goodison Park. Shortly after heading over the bar when he should have scored, the Japan international exploited a mistake by Nathan Patterson to run onto the ball, cut into the box and coolly find the net for his second goal of the week.

It was an unbelievable first touch and composed finish from Mitoma who has made quite the impact at the Amex Stadium this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the match Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “He changes the game. He has the quality to. For us and our style of play, he is very important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Mitoma’s fifth Premier League goal of the season for Brighton.

Meanwhile, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was named as a substitute against Everton at Goodison Park just over 24 hours after returning from Argentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo returned from suspension as one of four changes from the defeat to Arsenal, with forward Jeremy Sarmiento and Joel Veltman also coming in.

Everton manager Frank Lampard switched back to a four-man defence after the draw at Manchester City with Ben Godfrey being replaced by midfielder Tom Davies, while Dwight McNeil replaced the suspended Amadou Onana.

Advertisement Hide Ad