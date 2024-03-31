'Unbelievable team' - Former Brighton hero makes classy comment after Liverpool win
The Argentine star came back to haunt Albion with a classy assist as Liverpool came from behind to seal a 2-1 win and move back to the top of the Premier League.
It was not all plain sailing for the Reds, after Danny Welbeck’s superb strike opened the scoring within two minutes. The visitors caused Jurgen Klopp’s side plenty of headaches with their fast counter attacks – particularly in the first half and they came close to equalising late on.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Mac Allister said: “We didn't start as we wanted but it was an amazing game.
"We played against an unbelievable team.
"I know them [Brighton] very well, I know what they can do and it was a tough match but in the end we won it and we are very happy.
"I would rather not concede so early but the mentality of the boys is amazing and that is what you need when you are 1-0 down, and today we showed it again.
"Next time we have to start the game winning, not losing."
