'Under review' - FA issue fresh statement after cup replay controversy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Football Association insists it “understands the concerns” of EFL clubs after scrapping FA Cup replays and will share details on how new revenue will be generated.
After discussions with Premier League clubs – including Brighton – the FA announced on Thursday that replays would be abolished from the first round onwards, sparking criticism from the EFL and its clubs.
However, the FA tried to allay fears clubs have expressed over the move.
“We understand the concerns expressed over the last 24 hours, and we will be sharing more details with clubs very shortly to explain the additional revenue opportunities in the early rounds,” the FA statement said.
“We will keep this under review as the new calendar begins to ensure that EFL and National League clubs do not lose out.”
The FA added: “We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024-25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year.
“Removing FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue.
"We have also increased the number of Emirates FA Cup matches that will be broadcast in the early rounds, which will lead to additional guaranteed broadcast revenue for EFL and National League teams. Additionally, we review the prize money.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.