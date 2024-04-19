'Under review' - FA issue fresh statement after cup replay controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Football Association insists it “understands the concerns” of EFL clubs after scrapping FA Cup replays and will share details on how new revenue will be generated.

After discussions with Premier League clubs – including Brighton – the FA announced on Thursday that replays would be abolished from the first round onwards, sparking criticism from the EFL and its clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA has decided to scrap FA Cup replays from the first round proper

However, the FA tried to allay fears clubs have expressed over the move.

“We understand the concerns expressed over the last 24 hours, and we will be sharing more details with clubs very shortly to explain the additional revenue opportunities in the early rounds,” the FA statement said.

“We will keep this under review as the new calendar begins to ensure that EFL and National League clubs do not lose out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA added: “We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024-25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year.

“Removing FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue.