Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest from Brighton’s January transfer window

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Rushworth has been recalled from his loan spell at Hull City.

The former England under-21 goalkeeper will return to Albion, and is not expected to go back out on loan this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technical director David Weir explained, “We have recalled Carl, with Jason Steele due to undergo surgery on a problem which will sideline him for a period.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele is set to undergo surgery

Steele, 32, has made five appearances in total this term, with two in the Premier League, two in the Carabao and one in the FA Cup with two clean sheets in total.

“Alongside Killian Cahill, Carl will provide goalkeeping competition for Bart Verbruggen for the period ahead.”

Rushworth, 23, had a frustrating time with injuries at Hull, but is fully recovered and recently returned to first-team action in the Championship, playing the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushworth is very highly thought of at Brighton and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 but will be ineligible for Albion’s FA Cup matches as he played for Hull in their FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Brighton and was previously loaned to Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea.

Brighton also have goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on loan at Sturm Graz, Tom McGill at Milton Keynes Dons and the excellent James Beadle at Sheffield Wednesday.