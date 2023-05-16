'Undergone medical' - Brighton close to sealing a second major transfer this summer and a third pending

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is expected to join Brighton before the end of the week, according to footballinsider247.com.

Dahoud, 27, is available on a free transfer as his contract is due to expire next month. The Germany international is said to have completed his medical with Brighton and will agree to the move before the summer transfer window opens.

Dahoud, a technically gifted midfielder, has been with Dortmund since 2017 and has featured alongside England ace Jude Bellingham. He has been hindered by a shoulder injury this term and managed just 10 outings but impressed last campaign with 30 appearances, scoring twice with seven assists.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is preparing to rebuild his midfield this summer

If the deal goes through, he will be the second signing for Albion, as they have already completed a club record £30m deal for Brazilian João Pedro from Watford. Brighton are also said to close to completing a deal for Liverpool veteran James Milner, who is set to arrive on a free transfer.

The three will be welcome additions as Albion are bracing themselves for the exits of key midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. World Cup winner Mac Allister is tipped for a £70m move to Liverpool, while Caicedo – who has aguide price of around £80m – is wanted by Arsenal, Man City, Man United and Real Madrid.