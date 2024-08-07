Antonio Conte and Napoli continue to track Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion continue discussions with Napoli over a possible transfer for Billy Gilmour.

The Italians are determined to land the Scotland international and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Serie A club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton could be on the move this summer

Their manager Antonio Conte worked with Gilmour during their time together at Chelsea and feels his style would be a perfect fit at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Brighton are though in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell and Gilmour is contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Negotiations underway for Gilmour with Brighton as request from #BHAFC is around €20m, but Napoli are confident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was granted extended leave by Brighton after his exploits at the Euro 2024 with Scotland and has yet to feature during their pre-season fixtures. New head coach Fabian Hurzeler, speaking after a 1-0 win at QPR last Saturday, said he expects Gilmour to return to this week.

Their final pre-season match is this Saturday at Amex Stadium against Villarreal and their first Premier League fixture is at Everton on August 17.

Losing Gilmour would be a blow to Albion as they have already lost midfielder Pascal Gross to Borussia Dortmund for around £6m, while Poland international Jakub Moder also looks set to exit.

They have however added Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m and Diego Gomez is expected to seal his £12m move to Brighton from Inter Miami later this window and join in January.