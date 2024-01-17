'Undoubted desire' - Brighton's main rivals make transfer statement after FA Cup shocker amid Chelsea defender link

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and across the Premier League

David Moyes says West Ham are determined to do January transfer business and swell the numbers of his injury-hit squad, with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah among those linked.

The Hammers were dumped out of the FA Cup by Bristol City – 14th in the Sky Bet Championship – on Tuesday with several regulars missing. They are also battling for Europa League glory and also chasing European qualification in the Premier League along with Brighton for next season.

Forward trio Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio were unavailable through injury, while midfielders Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals also missed out after picking up knocks in training.

Brighton and West Ham are battling for the Europa League qualification spots for next season

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus and Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We’ll try and do some business,” Moyes said of the January transfer window.

“There’s undoubtedly a desire from the club to try and do something, from me and everybody there.

“The next part is can we get the right players to fall in and get ones who can come in and help just now.”

West Ham were so short of numbers at Ashton Gate that three current academy players occupied a bench one short of taking up its full allocation of nine substitutes.

Callum Marshall, a 19-year-old Northern Ireland international striker, made a promising senior bow in the final 10 minutes.

Moyes said: “Those academy boys have really impressed me. But there’s a huge step from playing in the academy and doing well to playing in the Premier League and doing well.

“It’s an incredible journey to make. But I’m pleased to give some of them game-time and get them nearer to the first team.”