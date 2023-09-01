‘Undoubted potential’ – Brighton snap up teenage striker from Chelsea on undisclosed terms
Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of forward Louis Flower from Chelsea on undisclosed terms.
Flower was with Chelsea’s academy from the age of 13 and played regularly in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring seven goals.
The 18-year-old will join Albion’s under-21 squad.
Seagulls under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We’re delighted to bring Louis to the club.
“He’s a talented individual who can play as a central striker or in wide areas which gives us good competition in important areas.
“We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop his undoubted potential with us.”