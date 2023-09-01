BREAKING
‘Undoubted potential’ – Brighton snap up teenage striker from Chelsea on undisclosed terms

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of forward Louis Flower from Chelsea on undisclosed terms.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:14 BST

Flower was with Chelsea’s academy from the age of 13 and played regularly in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring seven goals.

The 18-year-old will join Albion’s under-21 squad.

Seagulls under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We’re delighted to bring Louis to the club.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of forward Louis Flower from Chelsea on undisclosed terms. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FCBrighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of forward Louis Flower from Chelsea on undisclosed terms. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FC
“He’s a talented individual who can play as a central striker or in wide areas which gives us good competition in important areas.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop his undoubted potential with us.”

