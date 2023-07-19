Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton as they try to land star midfielder Moises Caicedo during this summer’s transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion have named Moises Caicedo in their squad for the pre-season trip to America. The Seagulls are part of the Premier League Summer Series that will see them face Chelsea in Philadelphia this Saturday, followed by Brentford in Atlanta on July 26 and Newcastle in New Jersey on July 28.

Caicedo will be part of Roberto De Zerbi's group despite ongoing talks with Chelsea on his future. The Blues are keen to land the 21-year-old and yesterday had a bid of £70m turned down by the Seagulls.

Caicedo is keen to leave and and has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea but Brighton are holding out for £100m for their Ecuador star. A significant amount of £30m still separates the two clubs as they try to thrash out a deal.

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino is determined to land Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

In an unexpected twist the midfielder could now face lining up against the team that desperately wants to sign him this Saturday as Albion face Mauricio Pochettino's team for the start of their Premier League Summer Series against Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, 7pm EST.

Caicedo had requested to leave Albion last January amid interest from Arsenal but in March signed a new contract until 2027. Last season he helped the Seagulls qualify for Europe for the first time and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and remains of interest to a number of Premier League rivals – including Liverpool

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for a reported £4.5m in February 2021.

