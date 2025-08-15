'Unfair' - Former Brighton manager disagrees with Crystal Palace UEFA ruling demoting them to the Conference League

The former Brighton manager defended Crystal Palace after they lost their appeal, and will now play in the Conference League.

Crystal Palace lost their appeal against being removed from the Europa League.

Now, they will instead take part in the Conference League this season.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA’s ruling, confirming that Nottingham Forest will move into the Europa League in Palace’s place. The verdict was delivered just a day after Palace lifted the Community Shield with a win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Gus Poyet made his thoughts clear after Crystal Palace lost their appeal against being demoted from the Europa League. (Photo: Getty Images)

UEFA’s decision relates to its multi-club ownership rules, which prevent teams under the control of the same person from playing in the same European competition. American businessman John Textor, who held a 43 per cent stake in Palace until June, is also the majority owner of French side Lyon, another Europa League qualifier.

UEFA found that Textor still had decisive influence over both clubs on the assessment date, and Palace failed to meet the 1 March 2025 deadline to show that changes had been made.

Palace lodged an appeal in July, arguing that Textor no longer held such influence and that they had been treated unfairly compared with Forest and Lyon.

However, CAS ruled that the regulations allow no flexibility and rejected the case.

Forest avoided sanctions after owner Evangelos Marinakis reduced his control earlier in the year to meet UEFA’s requirements.

Following on from this news, Sussex World spoke to former Albion manager Gus Poyet for his thoughts.

Gus, famously took over at the Withdean in 2009.

He steered Albion away from League One danger before lifting the title in 2011. He also got The Seagulls into the Championship play-offs twice.

Despite the fierce rivalry, the ex-Brighton manager feels sorry for the London side.

Gus Poyet said: “It’s unfair for sure. Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup was a momentous achievement for the Club.

"What a day the fans and Club had at Wembley and it was well deserved.

"Yes, they then have earned the right to be in the Europa League as this is what winning the FA Cup guarantees you. It’s unfair UEFA have to do this, I don’t agree with it as it has nothing to do with what has gone on the pitch.

"It relates to off the pitch.”

