'Unfortunately for him' - Billy Gilmour absence explained for Brighton against Everton

Billy Gilmour was left from the starting XI as Brighton continue their push for Europe against lowly Everton at the Amex Stadium

Gilmour was excellent during the 6-0 victory against Wolves and followed that with a solid display during the 1-0 win against Man United in midweek.

The former Chelsea player, who joined Brighton last summer for around £9m, has had to be patient for his chances this season and after the Wolves match, Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi hailed him as the best player on the pitch and said he made mistakes this season by not starting him more often.

Gilmour has though had a tough challenge this term as the form of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and his midfield partner Moises Caicedo has been exceptional. Mac Allister and Caicedo have formed one of the best partnerships in the Premier League, which has seen Gilmour bide his time.

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour played well against Wolves and Manchester United

An injury to Pascal Gross saw the experienced German miss the United match and Caicedo filled in at right back. Gross however returns to right back to face Everton, Caicedo moves back into his usual midfield birth and Gilmour – unfortunately for him – drops back to the bench as his stop start season continues.

Forward Deniz Undav is in for Julio Enciso, while the impressive Facundo Buonanotte keeps his place in the team as Solly March is struggling with a knock. Striker Evan Ferguson returns to the bench, having recovered from his ankle injury.

Brighton XI: Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Buonanotte, Undav, Welbeck. Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Moran.

Sean Dyche made two changes for Everton after last week’s 2-2 draw at Leicester. Nathan Patterson is in for injured skipper Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina replaces Michael Keane.

