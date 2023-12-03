Levi Colwill said he ‘wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Brighton’ after scoring his first Premier League goal in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill’s close range header, confirmed by goal-line technology, gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead in the first-half against Brighton – where the defender spent last season on loan.

The 20-year-old excelled for Albion, helping them qualify for Europe for the first time in club history.

"I’m buzzing to get my first Premier League goal and first for Chelsea,” Colwill told BBC Match of the Day.

Levi Colwill said he ‘wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Brighton’ after scoring his first Premier League goal in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately it was against Brighton. But happy to help the team get the three points.

"I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Brighton. I've got a lot of respect for them."

Chelsea sealed the three points despite going down to ten men in the first-half, with Conor Gallagher giving his marching orders.

It was the first controversial decision in what became a heated encounter, with arguments breaking out on the pitch between players, managers and officials after the full-time whistle.

This came after VAR reversed the referee’s decision to award Brighton a penalty for a Colwill handball – as the ball, in fact, hit the defender’s face.

"I don’t know what happened, it clearly hit my face,” Colwill said.

"I was showing everyone the mark on my face. But it was overturned so we got the right decision."

Colwill said Chelsea’s win with ten men ‘shows that we’re good as a team’ and ‘can get through tough moments’.