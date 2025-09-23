Brighton advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a 6-0 victory at Barnsley.

Diego Gomez was the star man as his sublime four goals sealed a morale-boosting win for Fabian Hurzeler's team.

Gomez opened the scoring on nine minutes as he arrived late in the box and finished off Tommy Watson's cross.

The Paraguayan international then smacked one home from 25-yards as his rising, angled effort flew into the top corner. Once again the lively Watson provided the assist.

The third arrived on 33 minutes and it was even better. This time the 22-year-old unleashed a volley from more than 30 yards and keeper Murphy Cooper had no chance.

Gomez's and Brighton's fourth came after the break as Danny Welbeck's clever pass found Gomez and he confidently side-footed home.

There was time for a first senior goal for substitute Harry Howell and also a late one for Yasin Ayari. Credit also to Watson, who claimed three assists on his full debut.

It was the Diego Gomez show at Oakwell. Here's how the Seagulls rated...

1 . Jason Steele - 7 Little to do but looks supremely confident and excellent distribution. One dicey moment when he was almost lobbed from long range. | Getty Images

2 . Joel Veltman - 7 No trouble at all for the Dutchman as he operated in the unfamiliar role of left back. | Getty Images

3 . Diego Coppola - 7 A second start of the season for for the Italian. Looked solid alongside Boscagli. Defended well and kept his passing simple. | Getty Images