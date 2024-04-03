'Unquestionable ability' - Key Brighton man signs bumper new long-term contract

Brighton CEO and deputy chairman Paul Barber (L) and chairman Tony Bloom have proved to be a winning combination

Paul Barber has agreed a new long-term contract with Albion until 2030. The club’s deputy chair and chief executive has overseen more than a decade of sustained progress, and the most successful period on the pitch in our history.

Barber joined Albion in 2012 from MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps, having previously held senior roles at both Tottenham Hotspur and The Football Association, and since then has overseen a most remarkable 12 years.

In that period of time, the club has won promotion from the EFL Championship, become established in the Premier League, and qualified for European competition for the first time in our 123-year history.

Off the pitch Paul has overseen the renewal of the club’s multi-year partnership agreement with American Express; the expansion of the American Express Stadium from a capacity of 22,000 to 32,000, including the introduction of an innovative new Tunnel Club earlier this season; and the opening and recent expansion of the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

The club has also transitioned to a full-time women’s and girls’ football operation, won promotion to the Women’s Super League, and invested in world-class training ground infrastructure for its women’s and girls’ teams with the further aim of building a stadium for its senior women’s team in Brighton.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “Paul’s professionalism, drive and loyalty tied to his unquestionable ability means he is one of the most-respected senior executives in world football. We are absolutely thrilled to have him here for the long term to deliver on an exciting new vision.”

Barber added, “I’ve loved every minute of my 12 seasons at Brighton and, whilst there have been many memorable moments, the achievement of European qualification has to be amongst the biggest of my career working in professional football.