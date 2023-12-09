Verbruggen comments on Brighton and Hove Albions 'difficult' game against Burnley
Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Burnley on Saturday, December 9. The match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side, as they saw multiple chances either wide or saved by opposition keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old keeper has come in as The Clarets number one, with regular starter Nick Pope injured.
James Trafford commented after the game about what it’s been like in his first few games as number one. He said: “I’m under no illusion that it's been tough especially the first few games were extremely tough and it was completely new to the team.
“But as every game has gone on like to a fire bigger and better and better quite quickly, and I feel I belong in the in the league and in the position I'm in.”
Bart Verbruggen was also full of praise to the England U21 keeper. After the draw with Burnley, he said: You hope you're gonna win the game and you don't really care how that happens, or who has to make mistakes.
"At the end of the day, I can only say congratulations to Trafford, he played an amazing game.I'm always like that, you know, after the game, I have to give credit where credit's deserved, you know, he deserves it today and really good for him. I do feel like we were unlucky as it was a difficult game today though”