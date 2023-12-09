BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Burnley on Saturday, December 9. The match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side, as they saw multiple chances either wide or saved by opposition keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old keeper has come in as The Clarets number one, with regular starter Nick Pope injured.

James Trafford commented after the game about what it’s been like in his first few games as number one. He said: “I’m under no illusion that it's been tough especially the first few games were extremely tough and it was completely new to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But as every game has gone on like to a fire bigger and better and better quite quickly, and I feel I belong in the in the league and in the position I'm in.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: James Trafford of Burnley makes a save during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bart Verbruggen was also full of praise to the England U21 keeper. After the draw with Burnley, he said: You hope you're gonna win the game and you don't really care how that happens, or who has to make mistakes.