Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

‘Very advanced’ – Brighton ‘closing in’ on Tottenham, Newcastle and Leicester target amid ‘third signing’ claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

By Matt Pole
Published 13th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:11 BST

The Germany international is a free agent and has caught the eye of a number of clubs – including the Seagulls’ Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Leicester City, according to German outlet Sport1 and Sport Bild’s head of football Christian Falk.

But it is Albion who are reportedly in pole position to sign the 27-year-old at the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romano claims the deal is at a ‘very advanced’ stage, but both parties need to ‘fix final details’ before Dahoud’s move to Brighton can go ahead.

Most Popular

Posting on Twitter, the Italian said: “EXCL: Brighton are closing in on verbal agreement to sign Mahmoud Dahoud as free agent. #BHAFC

“Deal’s now very advanced, waiting to fix final details and then sign documents.

“Could be 3rd signing after João Pedro [done] and [James] Milner [almost done] — if all goes to plan.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dahoud, who has won two caps for Germany, has made 141 appearances in six years for Borussia Dortmund – scoring five goals and registering 17 assists – but only ten this season since dislocating his shoulder last year.

Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘closing in’ on a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Martin Rose/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion are ‘closing in’ on a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Martin Rose/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘closing in’ on a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Martin Rose/Getty Images
Related topics:TottenhamNewcastleLeicesterBrightonGermanyAlbion