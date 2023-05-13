Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

The Germany international is a free agent and has caught the eye of a number of clubs – including the Seagulls’ Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Leicester City, according to German outlet Sport1 and Sport Bild’s head of football Christian Falk.

But it is Albion who are reportedly in pole position to sign the 27-year-old at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano claims the deal is at a ‘very advanced’ stage, but both parties need to ‘fix final details’ before Dahoud’s move to Brighton can go ahead.

Posting on Twitter, the Italian said: “EXCL: Brighton are closing in on verbal agreement to sign Mahmoud Dahoud as free agent. #BHAFC

“Deal’s now very advanced, waiting to fix final details and then sign documents.

“Could be 3rd signing after João Pedro [done] and [James] Milner [almost done] — if all goes to plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dahoud, who has won two caps for Germany, has made 141 appearances in six years for Borussia Dortmund – scoring five goals and registering 17 assists – but only ten this season since dislocating his shoulder last year.