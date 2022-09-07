'Very amateur' – Chelsea fans issue stinging Billy Gilmour to Brighton verdict after Thomas Tuchel sacking

Billy Gilmour makes his Premier League debut for Brighton against Leicester after joining from Chelsea

Gilmour was a favourite with the fans at Stamford Bridge but made a £9m deadline day switch to Brighton after it became clear he would not feature in Tuchel’s first team plans.

Gilmour made his debut for Brighton last Sunday during their 5-2 Premier League win against Leicester. His working relationship with Albion head coach Graham Potter could however be short-lived as the former Swansea boss is now favourite to takeover at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s new owners sacked Tuchel on Wednesday morning, just hours after the Blues’ chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were understood to have already made the decision to unseat Tuchel ahead of that loss in Croatia however.

Which makes the transfer of Gilmour all the more baffling to Blues’ fans. Here’s how they reacted on social media:

@ScottyHayter: Do we get Billy Gilmour back as it’s still within the 14 day Cooling Off Period?

@TheTerraceTV Sept 2nd - Tuchel sells Billy Gilmour. Sept 7th - Chelsea sack Tuchel. Coincidence?

@cjnovo992: Tuchel should have been sacked ages ago for not playing Billy Gilmour

@BarryAnderson_Thomas Tuchel gone from Chelsea. Never sell Billy Gilmour. Ever.

@comedyray So glad Tuchel and Chelsea are getting everything they deserve for the way they treated Billy Gilmour.

@quinner12344 Just a reminder we sold Billy Gilmour because the club backed Tuchels recommendation on him just to end up sacking Tuchel less then a week later. Very amateur from us but then again Boehly is an amateur in this sport.

@marknelsoncomic Chelsea going for Graham Potter. What has Billy Gilmour done to deserve this.