'Very big future' - Evan Ferguson extends Brighton contract until 2029
The Irishman, 19, has signed a new contract until June 2029. The striker was previously committed to the club until 2028 before putting pen to paper on the new extended deal earlier this week.
After the news was announced on Friday morning (November 10) head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”
Technical director David Weir added: “Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him.
“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”
Ferguson joined Albion from Republic of Ireland club Bohemians in January 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming our fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.
He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December 2022, and has 15 senior goals for Albion.
He came on as a second-half substitute during the 2-0 win over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night.