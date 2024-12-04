'Very convinced' – Fiery Fabian Hurzeler reacts to his FA 'punishment' ahead of Fulham

Brighton’s fiery head coach will be in the stands at Craven Cottage

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will serve a touchline ban on Thursday evening against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The fiery German will have to watch on from the stands after a yellow card and altercation with Southampton boss Russell Martin during and after their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium last Friday.

"I've had this experience once in the Bundesliga,” said the former St Pauli manager. “It's a fair punishment for me and I have to learn from it.

"Honestly, I trust my team, I trust my staff. I have a great coaching staff around me and I have two great assistant coaches around me in Crofty [Andrew Crofts] and Jonas [Scheuermann] and they will do a great job.

"In the end, I'm also very convinced that the players will do it on the pitch. It's a bad experience, I don't want to experience that but in the end it's the fair thing so I have to go through it and hopefully I learn from it."

Earlier this season Brighton Hurzeler was fined by the Football Association for acting in an improper manner during their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on September 22.

Hurzeler admitted the charge after receiving a red card and the German was also fined £8,000. On that occasion Hurzeler avoided a touchline ban.

Speaking previously to Jamie Carragher, on itscalledsoccerus, Hurzeler said: "I have collected a lot of yellow cards as a coach. I know I have to improve but I don't try to be artificial.

"I try to be emotional and passionate on the side-lines. It's about your personality and how you live the game and how you try to help the players. But when I watch the game afterwards and I see my behaviour I think what are you doing there mate?"