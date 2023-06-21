NationalWorldTV
‘Very important’ – Brighton star commits long-term future to club with new four-year contract

A Brighton & Hove Albion star has committed his long-term future to the club.
By Matt Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The Seagulls have confirmed that midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has agreed a new contract until June 2027, with the option of an extra year for the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Albion two years ago from Benfica, having come through the ranks at Charlton Athletic.

Sarmiento made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup win against Swansea City in 2021, while his Premier League bow came in November 2021 against Leeds United.

A Brighton & Hove Albion star has committed his long-term future to the club. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesA Brighton & Hove Albion star has committed his long-term future to the club. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
He flourished last season, playing three times for Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and making 12 Brighton appearances in all competitions under Roberto De Zerbi, until he suffered a foot injury in March while on international duty.

De Zerbi said: “Jeremy is a great guy and a very good player.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the last part of the season because of his injury, but we expect him to be a very important player for us in the coming years.”

The Seagulls have confirmed that midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has agreed a new contract until June 2027, with the option of an extra year for the club. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesThe Seagulls have confirmed that midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has agreed a new contract until June 2027, with the option of an extra year for the club. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
