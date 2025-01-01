'Very important' - Fabian Hurzeler provides update on Tariq Lamptey as contract ticks down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tariq Lamptey is out of contract with Brighton this summer

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was coy when asked about full back Tariq Lamptey’s future.

The right-back’s contract is set to expire in the summer, but it is not yet clear whether it includes a year’s option, with the German not giving much away.

Lamptey has struggled with injuries since joining Brighton from Chelsea for around £3m in 2020. When fit, the flying full back can be a huge asset to the Seagulls and the 24-year-old is currently in a decent run of form and proving his worth to Hurzeler.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal at Aston Villa

After a low start this season, Lamptey has now made seven top flight starts this term with two goals and two assists. He also scored in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup during their narrow 3-2 home loss to Liverpool last September.

Last night Brighton took the lead at Aston Villa thanks to a fine strike from winger Simon Adingra but were pegged back by goals from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

But Villa were stung in the 81st minute as Brighton equalised. Lamptey, who was starting in place of the rested Joel Veltman, carried the ball forward before continuing to get on the end of Joao Pedro’s pass to fire home in emphatic style.

“It’s important that the player knows our perspective and that we know the player’s perspective,” said Hurzeler when asked about Lamptey’s contract.

“It’s very important that we keep it internal, that we don’t talk too much about the situation in public. Then, when we’ve made a decision, I am sure we will let you know.”

Lamptey has previously been linked with a move away from Brighton, with Wolves, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon reportedly keen.

“I've been playing well for a few games now so I just have to keep my rhythm going,” said Lamptey to the BBC after he sealed a point at Villa Park.

"We would have liked to have nicked it in the end but maybe it was a fair result.

"[My goal] It arrived on the edge of the box, it was great from Joao [Pedro] to spot me and it ended up in the back of the net. We have players on the bench who are ready and can come in at any time. When we are down, we have players who can come in and do that.”