Kaoru Mitoma is reportedly ‘very open’ to signing for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Seagulls rejected two significant bids for the Japan international in January, as Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr made their move for the winger.

Brighton will be bracing themselves for more interest in the 28-year-old fan favourite, from across the globe, this summer.

Mitoma has two years remaining on his contract this summer and Brighton seem well-placed to maximise the transfer value for their attacking – if they decide to sell.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrated the eve of his 28th birthday with a stunning goal against Liverpool. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr were keen to sign Mitoma in January and made two substantial bids, which were believed to be around around the £70m mark.

The deal failed to progress as Brighton very rarely sell key players in January and Mitoma – if he does move – would prefer to test his considerable skills in the Champions League.

It has been reported this week that Bayern Munich have joined the race for Mitoma but it could hinge on the future of Florian Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is a key target for the Bundesliga champions but the 22-year-old is edging closer to a move to Liverpool.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “EXCL: Kaoru Mitoma has signalled that he is very open to a move to FC Bayern this summer, as confirmed by close UK sources.

"Bayern’s interest in the 28 y/o Japanese winger is currently very concrete. Meetings and talks have already taken place. However, Max Eberl has not yet submitted an official offer.

“Bayern’s next steps depend heavily on the situation surrounding Florian Wirtz. Mitoma would be considered a replacement for Coman / Sane.”

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Mitoma.

Plettenburg reported: “Andrea Berta and his team are assessing various profiles/candidates for the wing. Mitoma is one of them. Rodrygo is considered the dream signing, but a potential deal is currently stalling due to wage demands.”

Brighton chief Paul Barber admitted earlier this year that Brighton will ‘likely’ sell their top talents at some stage. That could be this summer and if they do they are set to make a massive profit on the reported £3m they paid Kawasaki Frontale for Mitoma in 2021.