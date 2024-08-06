'Very open to sign' - Brighton plan bombshell free-transfer swoop after Fabian Hurzeler phone call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler is trying to tempt German international defender Mats Hummels to sign for Brighton.

Hummels, 35, enjoyed a stellar career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and has made 78 appearances for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made more than 500 appearances for Dortmund in total, winning the Bundesliga twice and finishing runner-up in the Uefa Champions League in 2013 and 2024.

Brighton are keen to sign experienced German defender Mats Hummels on a free transfer

His arrival to the Premier League would be a huge statement signing for Brighton and their new German boss Hurzeler and add top-level experience and know-how to the Albion rear guard.

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg posted: “Excl | Brighton, seriously considering to sign #Mats Hummels as a free agent

“There was a phone call between coach Fabian Hürzeler and Hummels in the last days. About Brighton‘s project, Hummel‘s ambition and more. Brighton, very open to sign Hummels as an experienced central defender. 35 y/o has not yet made a final decision whether to continue or end his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hummels would fit the profile of Brighton who have recent history of signing decorated senior players nearing the end of their careers. Adam Lallana and James Milner have both proved positive influences on the squad since their arrivals from Liverpool and work well alongside the talented younger players Brighton bring in from all corners of the globe. Lallana left Albion after four seasons earlier this summer and has since joined his former club Southampton.

Hummels would certainly be the that category for Brighton and his performances for Germany during Euro 2024 demonstrate he’s still more than capable of delivering on the pitch.

He also reportedly has interest from West Ham and has also turned down offers from Ajax, Benfica, Lille, AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and two Saudi Arabian sides.