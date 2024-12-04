Tough time for Brighton loan ace in Spain

Brighton’s South American star Valentin Barco reportedly had his home burgled in Seville yesterday.

Barco, 20, is currently living in Spain while on loan with La Liga club Sevilla and returned home from a dinner to find their house ransacked.

Barco’s finance, Yaz Jaureguy, posted a picture on her Instagram yesterday revealing the incident and wrote, “Arriving home and finding it has been ransacked like this. Coming to a country full of dreams and not being able to live at ease. All very strange. Don't even trust your shadow.

"We have cameras. Two men got in from the house next door, they spent 50 minutes inside and left 10 minutes before we arrived. We've already reported the break-in to police and hope it gets resolved.”

Barco joined Brighton from Boca Juniors from around £8m in January 2024. The Argentina international made seven Premier League appearances for Brighton before agreeing to join Sevilla on a season long loan last summer.

He has however struggled to make an impact in La Liga this season and could return early from his loan this January. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2028.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was asked about Barco’s situation last week. "Not every loan can be a success but every loan gives you an experience to grow and also where you might have to improve,” said Hurzeler.

“When we look at Barco, it is not an easy situation. It is also a different league so to adapt there is for sure not that easy. But Barco has great potential and I am sure he will go his way.”