Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen delivered one of his best displays in an Albion shirt as they sealed a 1-0 victory at Newcastle last Saturday.

Danny Welbeck scored the vital first half winner for the Seagulls at St James’ Park but Fabian Hurzeler’s team were grateful for Verbruggen who produced numerous saves to frustrate the hosts.

The Netherlands international has been on fine form for Brighton this season and has established himself as Hurzeler’s No 1 this term, ahead of ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Former West Ham and Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp was hugely impressed with Brighton’s 22-year-old and named him in his team of the week for Bet Victor.

“What a big win that was for Brighton against Newcastle,” said Redknapp. “Bart Verbruggen was probably their best player. He is a very talented young goalkeeper and like all these modern keepers, he’s very comfortable on the ball.

"He made some big saves to keep a clean sheet and move Brighton further up the table.”

Redknapp also gave a special mention to Liverpool ace Curtis Jones who was his star man of the week after his performance against Chelsea. "My Player of the Week this week is Liverpool's Curtis Jones,” said Redknapp. “He’s a young player that’s always shown glimpses of real talent, he’s got excellent technique and is very composed on the ball.

"This might have been his best game for the club. Aside from getting the winner, his all-round play was superb, and he never stopped running. He was involved in absolutely everything Liverpool did, winning one penalty and I thought he was unlucky not to have won a second.”

Redknapp’s team of the week: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Michael Keane (Everton), Josko Gvardiol (Man City), Mohamed Salah (Chelsea), Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Alejandro Garnacho (Man United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jamie Vardy (Leicester). Manager: Arne Slot.

The Seagulls, who are fifth in the Premier League, are next in action this Saturday against Gary O’Neil’s struggling Wolves team.