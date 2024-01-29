Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old joined Albion on January 20 for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around $10 million, signing a four-and-a-half year contract until June 30, 2028.

But, in an interview with Claro Sport, Riquelme revealed he was furious with both the Seagulls and Barco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old said Barco’s behaviour during negotiations was ‘very wrong’, revealing the teenager tore up his Boca contract to complete a move to Sussex.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 12: Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors reacts during a match between Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys as part of Copa de la Liga Profesional 2023 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

The 2001 South American Footballer of the Year then claimed Brighton’s actions were ‘also very wrong’ – but the former midfielder failed to explain why Albion, in his view, had acted poorly.

Sport Witness claims the Seagulls tried to avoid triggering Barco’s $10 million release clause, which may have invoked Riquelme’s ire.

The Boca president said: “What Barco did, for me, is very wrong. When you are going to present a contract and rescind it, it is a personal decision, your own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why I don't share the issue that we did something right or wrong. In this case there was nothing right or wrong, just the execution of the player's decision. The reality is that the player is the one who makes the decision.

“I spoke with him but what I said with the player is between us. I wish him the best of luck and that he has an excellent career.

“A year ago we offered him a four-year contract, but his agent said no to a year. I was a player, and I never saw anything like it.