Georginio Rutter couldn’t hide his excitement after he helped Brighton see off Chelsea in an entertaining FA Cup clash.

The Frenchman scored a fine header – and provided the assist for an equally impressive Kaoru Mitoma finish – to secure a 2-1 comeback victory at the Amex on Saturday night.

The hosts responded superbly after Bart Verbruggen’s howler gifted Chelsea a fifth minute lead.

It was the perfect way to bounce back after last weekend’s 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest – which resulted in some premature calls for Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler to lose his job.

Rutter – who signed for the Seagulls for a club record £40m fee from Leeds last summer – joined Tariq Lamptey for an interview on ITV after the match. Lamptey also shone in the game and earned the broadcasters’ man-of-the-match.

Rutter said: “Everybody was disappointed [after Nottingham Forest]. It was very bad. We give this performance today for our fans. We wanted to give them the next round.”

Asked about his goal – which came from Joel Veltman’s cross after good work on the left by Lamptey – Rutter said: “I'm happy. I got an assist as well so I'm very happy.

"I try to help the team every time. Today we showed good character. Everybody is happy we're through to the next round.

"We conceded a mistake goal so it was important for the team's confidence that I scored. It helped the team a lot."

Lamptey – who signed for Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 – is starting to rediscover his brilliant best form after a difficult couple of years. The electric wide man was a constant threat down Chelsea’s left hand side and, alongside Kaoru Mitoma, gave Gusto all sorts of problems – whilst keeping Neto out of the game.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s a great win, big performance from the boys. The crowd is buzzing, so we're happy.”

On bouncing back from the early own-goal, he said: “These things happen in football, so it's good that everyone rallied round and showed the fighting spirit. We showed we are all together and worked hard to turn it around.”

The matchwinner Mitoma – who was subject to an unsuccessful €65m (£54.42m) bid from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Nassr in January – also came in for praise from his teammates.

Rutter said: “Wow! He's a special player. Very good to have him in the team. Very good control and finish.”

Lamptey added: “Fantastic goal. We know what qualities he has and he is a great person as well. We are really happy to have him.”