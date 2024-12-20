'Walloped' – Chris Sutton makes Brighton prediction ahead of West Ham trip

All the latest news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Brighton have the capacity to bounce back from recent disappointments.

The Seagulls are winless in four and slipped to ninth in the Premier League after last Sunday's 3-1 home loss to old rivals Crystal Palace.

This Saturday they travel to West Ham, where they will hope to get their push for Europe back on track.

Chris Sutton has tipped Kaoru Mitoma to net the winner for Brightonplaceholder image
Chris Sutton has tipped Kaoru Mitoma to net the winner for Brighton

Sutton believes Jarred Bowen is the dangerman for the Hammers but feels Brighton will have too much for them attacking areas.

"Other than Jarred Bowen's performances, I don't feel like West Ham have given me any reason to back them under Julen Lopetegui," wrote Sutton on his BBC predictions column. "While Brighton are on their worst run of the season and winless in four.

"Of course the Hammers are missing Michail Antonio, and I hope he recovers soon. In his absence, Niclas Fullkrug might finally get his chance up front. In the summer, I picked him as being one to watch - but West Ham fans have barely seen him at all so far.

"Brighton got walloped by Crystal Palace last weekend, and also showed their soft side in their previous game when they let a two-goal lead slip against Leicester, but I do feel they have the capacity to bounce back.

"Again, I see some goals in this one and I am going with Brighton to sneak it. Kaoru Mitoma is in my Fantasy Premier League team and I reckon he will get the winner."

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

