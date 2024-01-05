'Was a regular' - Brighton confirm latest January exit as international midfielder tries again
Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari has switched from Coventry City to Blackburn Rovers, where he has signed on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old Swedish international links up with Albion teammate Andy Moran at Ewood Park, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Coventry.
Technical director David Weir said, “Yasin was a regular in the squad at Coventry, but he was finding playing time limited.
“We feel his move to Blackburn will give him more opportunities to play, and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”
Yasin joined Albion in January 2023 from Swedish side AIK, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in our 2-0 win at Bournemouth in April 2023, before making his first start in the final game of the season at Aston Villa.
Coventry boss Mark Robins said to www.coventrytelegraph.net: “Yasin has been recalled by Brighton. They are recalling quite a few players. He trained on Thursday and left afterwards. We wished him all the best.
“He found it difficult not playing all the time and certainly being left out of the last five. And then I feel the weight of responsibility as well because these young players are here to develop and you can’t do that unless you’re playing some games.
"The last time he played was at Ipswich and he came off at half-time, but that isn’t necessarily to do with him. He’s a really good player and is going to be a really, really good player. I wished him all the best yesterday and I’m sure he’ll be moving somewhere else to play some games, so I am sure our paths will cross again.”