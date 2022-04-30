WATCH: Alexis Mac Allister penalty fires Brighton ahead against Wolves after Willy Boly calamity

Brighton attacker Alexis Mac Allister scores from the penalty spot against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium

The first half at Molineux was a tale of two penalties as Brighton were the better team against Bruno Lage's European chasers.

Brighton created the better openings and had a golden chance to take the lead but Alexis Mac Allister missed a 33rd-minute penalty for Brighton at Molineux.

Referee Simon Hooper awarded the spot-kick after checking the monitor following a VAR review and ruled Romain Saiss handled Solly March’s cross.

But Mac Allister’s effort hit Jose Sa’s right-hand post.

Brighton have struggled from the spot this season and Neal Maupay missed Albion's last chance from the penalty spot during the recent 0-0 draw against Norwich at the Amex Stadium.

Head coach Graham Potter even mentioned it before the match and said had they taken their chances from the spot this season, then they could have been in the European places.

Nine minutes later Mac Allister did however score from the spot after Danny Welbeck went down under Willy Boly’s needless challenge.

The Argentinian showed great nerve to step-up once more despite the fact that his teammate Leo Trossard want to take it.

Skipper Lewis Dunk intervened but Mac Allister was adamant he wanted the chance to redeem himself and this time he beat Jose Sa.