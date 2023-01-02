Watch Alexis Mac Allister's brilliant reaction as he gets a World Cup surprise from Brighton teammates

Brighton World Cup winning midfielder received a heroes welcome as he reported back for club duty with Albion

Alexis Mac Allister has returned to Brighton following his World Cup triumph in Qatar with Argentina

Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final. The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.

Mac Allister was an unused substitute for Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East but started the following six matches, scoring once.

He played 116 minutes in the thrilling 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with talismanic captain Messi lifting the trophy following a penalty shoot-out victory.

Mac Allister has missed Brighton’s last two matches – a 3-1 win at Southampton followed by a 4-2 loss to Arsenal – and returned to training today ahead of their clash at Everton tomorrow.

As he arrived at the Lancing training ground his teammates and club staff were waiting for him and cheered and clapped as he walked through the door. Argentina flags were on display and the big screen had a picture of Mac Allister in World Cup action.

After he received all the hugs and high fives he then held aloft a replica of the World Cup trophy and blue and white ticker tape sprayed across the reception area. A very nice and classy effort from all at Brighton.