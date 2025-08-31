Watch as Brighton fans display stunning Karou Mitoma banner before Man City clash

Albion fans showed their appreciation to Karou Mitoma following transfer interest.

Before Brighton faced Manchester City, Brighton fans showed off an impressive banner.

The Japanese winger got a lot of attention from other clubs during this transfer window. According to reports, he was on Bayern Munich’s list as Vincent Kompany’s side looks to strengthen their attacking options.

However, Mitoma now wants a new contract at the Albion.

He joined Brighton & Hove Albion in August of 2021.

When he signed, Mitoma was immediately loaned out to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the 2021-22 season but made his Premier League debut for Brighton one year on.

Since then, he’s been a huge part of Brighton’s attack, showcasing silky skills and quality on the pitch.

He’s made over 90 appearances for the seaside club. Last season, Mitoma made 36 appearances for Brighton, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists.

With him most likely staying at the Amex, fans showed their love for him.

Watch our video showcasing an incredible Mitoma banner before Albion faced City.