Watch as Georginio Rutter leads celebrations with Brighton fans after in-form forward seals win at Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Georginio Rutter thanked his Brighton and Hove Albion teammates for their ‘patience’ after the in-form forward scored at Manchester United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutter, a second-half substitute, capitalised on a mistake by United goalkeeper Andre Onana to seal a 3-1 victory.

It was the Frenchman’s fourth goal in three games in all competitions – following a brace at Norwich City in the FA Cup before he scored away at Ipswich on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Rutter said: "We are happy with three points today. It's good fans here [at Old Trafford], it's hard to play here but today we stayed calm and played with confidence.

Georginio Rutter thanked his Brighton and Hove Albion teammates for their ‘patience’ after the in-form forward scored at Manchester United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I'm very happy but it's about the team, they help me to score every week. It can be hard when a new player comes and you're expected to score straight away but they have been patient with me."

Rutter, who led the team’s celebrations with the away fans post-match, was asked if Brighton should be targeting a return to Europe after a return to form.

"The season is long and we have to keep going like this, taking it game by game and we'll see at the end,” the former Leeds United star said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter was not a regular goal-scorer at Leeds – with six goals in 46 Championship games. He was, however, known for his creativity and flair with 16 assists.

Since signing for Brighton in the summer, he has already notched four Premier League goals [plus three assists] – and grabbed an FA Cup brace at Norwich City.

Asked how Rutter has improved his conversion rate, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World: “George is listening. He's very present in the opponent's box the last several weeks.

"Of course it was a little bit luck the third goal because of a mistake but he was there. If you're not there sprinting in the box, you can't score and that's I think the the main thing for him.”