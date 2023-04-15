Brighton and Hove Albion took the lead at Chelsea with an absolute worldie from Paraguay international Julio Enciso

Brighton's Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso (C) celebrates with teammates in front of fans after scoring their second goal at Chelsea

Chelsea took the lead when Mykhailo Mudryk collected the ball wide and drove infield. He played a clever reverse ball to Conor Gallagher, whose shot deflected over Robert Sanchez and looped in.

It was a tough period for Brighton as defender Joel Veltman was forced off with injury and that was soon followed by young striker Evan Ferguson who had to be replaced by Danny Welbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton then dominated and equalised three minutes before half-time. Pascal Gross crossed to the far post and substitute Danny Welbeck rose to beat two Chelsea defenders to the ball and head his side level.

Brighton took the lead in sensational fashion. Substitute Julio Enciso collected the ball from Solly March and, with 30 yards to make up to goal, unleashed an unstoppable drive that flew into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Chalobah came into Chelsea’s defence for the game against Brighton at Stamford Bridge, with Kalidou Koulibaly ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Benoit Badiashile was also included after being ineligible for the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Reece James, Joao Felix and Mateo Kovacic dropped to the bench with Christian Pulisic, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Denis Zakaria all coming into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Brighton, Moises Caicedo started against the team that tried to sign him in January, while Robert Sanchez returned in goal in place of the absent Jason Steele.