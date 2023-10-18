WATCH: Brighton ace nets first-ever international goal in friendly defeat to Kylian Mbappé's France
and live on Freeview channel 276
But the 22-year-old’s sumptuous strike couldn’t prevent the Tartan Army from falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat against the FIFA World Cup runners-up in Lille.
Gilmour gave Scotland a shock lead after just 11 minutes. The ex-Rangers and Chelsea midfielder snuffed out Eduardo Camavinga’s backpass and crashed a shot inside the far post.
But a star-studded France side needed just five minutes to find a leveller. Benjamin Pavard glanced home his header from an Antoine Griezmann corner to equalise before the Inter defender nodded in France’s second.
Paris Saint-German superstar Kylian Mbappé added a third from the penalty spot before half-time after VAR judged Liam Kelly to have fouled Olivier Giroud in the box.
Kingsley Coman then rocketed home a half-volley on the rebound on 70 minutes, after Griezmann’s close-range effort rattled the bar, to complete a convincing win for the hosts.
Gilmour has provided three assist in 27 appearances for Albion in all competitions since his move from Chelsea in September 2022.
The highly-regarded midfielder has appeared ten times for the Seagulls this season, and has registered one assist.