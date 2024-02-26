Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton played Everton at home on Saturday, February 24 at 3 pm. The home supporters at the Amex Stadium were treated to some quality football at the start of the first half. The Seagulls dominated and came close multiple times, with a key moment being Danny Welbeck getting an opportunity that whistled the post.

However, the home side wasn’t able to capitalise on the chances they got and went into half-time at 0-0.

In the second half, it looked like the Toffees had woken up and caught the home team by surprise. In the 73rd minute, Braithwaite was able to launch a rocket of a shot into the top left-hand corner, leaving Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen rooted to the spot.

Brighton were struggling and had let all their possession and hard work to dominate the opposition go to waste at that point. It all looked a bit too late for the Albion.

To make matters worse, Billy Gilmour got a red card in the 81st minute of the game, just as his side looked to be turning the tide of defence to attack against Everton in the closing minutes.

With nine minutes of stoppage time, almost every Brighton was glued to their seat with anticipation. In the fifth minute of added time, star man Pascal Gross was able to float a perfectly weighted cross into the box for Lewis Dunk to header the ball into the net.