Watch Brighton hero Kaoru Mitoma score brilliant leaping header for Japan in friendly defeat to Colombia

Brighton & Hove Albion hero Kaoru Mitoma netted an incredible leaping header for Japan but couldn’t prevent his country from falling to a 2-1 international friendly defeat to Colombia this [Tuesday, March 28] afternoon.

The Seagulls wing wizard needed just three minutes to break the deadlock.

The 25-year-old met Hidemasa Morita’s deep cross with a soaring header that left Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas scrambling.

Aston Villa new boy Jhon Durán marked his first full appearance for Colombia with a goal as the visitors pegged the Blue Samurai back on 33 minutes.

Mitoma left the field on 54 minutes – being replaced by Ritsu Doan – before Rafael Santos Borré netted an acrobatic overhead kick on the hour to give Colombia the lead.

Mitoma has now registered eight goals and five assists in his last 16 appearances for club and country.

The Amex terrace favourite has also scored more goals than any other player for Japan since the start of last year – six – despite only starting six of the 20 games the Blue Samurai have played over this period.