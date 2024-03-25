WATCH: Brighton hotshot scores stunning goal for country in thrilling qualifier victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old, who is currently on loan at Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem, struck in the third minute of second half stoppage to win the game for Romania.

Mazilu picked the ball up on the wing, before cutting in on his left and unleashing a fabulous curling effort from the edge of the box past Germany keeper Dennis Seimen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier, Patrick Dulcea had fired Romania ahead on 28 minutes but Dženan Pejčinović hit back for Germany just two minutes later.

Romania regained the lead before the break through Alexandru Stan, before Pejčinović struck again to draw Germany level on 62 minutes.

Mazilu’s late goal saw Romania claim the three points and end Germany’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland.

Romania had already been eliminated after losing 2-0 to Turkey in the opening game of Group 6 qualifying on Wednesday [March 20].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mazilu and Romania take on Croatia in their final qualifying game tomorrow [March 26].

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Albion announced the signing of Mazilu from Romanian side Farul Constanța in July 2023, but the winger spent the first half of the season at Gheorghe Hagi's side.

After scoring seven goals in 23 appearances in his breakthrough season last term, the teenager scored two goals and bagged three assists for Farul in 2023-24.