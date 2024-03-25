WATCH: Brighton hotshot scores stunning goal for country in thrilling qualifier victory
The 18-year-old, who is currently on loan at Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem, struck in the third minute of second half stoppage to win the game for Romania.
Mazilu picked the ball up on the wing, before cutting in on his left and unleashing a fabulous curling effort from the edge of the box past Germany keeper Dennis Seimen.
Earlier, Patrick Dulcea had fired Romania ahead on 28 minutes but Dženan Pejčinović hit back for Germany just two minutes later.
Romania regained the lead before the break through Alexandru Stan, before Pejčinović struck again to draw Germany level on 62 minutes.
Mazilu’s late goal saw Romania claim the three points and end Germany’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland.
Romania had already been eliminated after losing 2-0 to Turkey in the opening game of Group 6 qualifying on Wednesday [March 20].
Mazilu and Romania take on Croatia in their final qualifying game tomorrow [March 26].
Albion announced the signing of Mazilu from Romanian side Farul Constanța in July 2023, but the winger spent the first half of the season at Gheorghe Hagi's side.
After scoring seven goals in 23 appearances in his breakthrough season last term, the teenager scored two goals and bagged three assists for Farul in 2023-24.
The Seagulls announced in January that the transfer of the Romania under-21 international had gone through and that he had subsequently joined Vitesse on loan for the remainder of the campaign.